Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 120,568 New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. New Mountain Finance comprises approximately 1.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMFC opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.52. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

