Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,942 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,269,000 after buying an additional 359,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 484,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.