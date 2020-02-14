Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Main Street Capital accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. ValuEngine downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

