Elite Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Elite has a total market capitalization of $825,952.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005075 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001341 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002689 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038058 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elite

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,375,073,673 coins and its circulating supply is 26,572,720,558 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

