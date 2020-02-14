Ellaism Price Tops $0.0019 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market cap of $36,079.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.02767745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00116283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

