Elysium Price Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00795322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.