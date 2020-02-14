Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.77

News articles about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Embraer earned a media sentiment score of 1.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Embraer has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

