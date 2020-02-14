EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Acquires $33,600.00 in Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

EMKR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 96,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,826. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 505,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

