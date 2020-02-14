Emerald Crypto Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $278,765.00 and $10.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

