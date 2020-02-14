Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EEX shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.79. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,843. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

