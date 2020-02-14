Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Emerald Expositions Events has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Emerald Expositions Events has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,690. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $746.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

