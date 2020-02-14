Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) PT Lowered to $9.00

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NYSE EEX opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth about $148,827,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 1,879.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after buying an additional 2,125,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth about $32,245,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth about $30,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,309,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

