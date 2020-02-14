Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0924 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $8,009.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,142,049 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinExchange, xBTCe and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

