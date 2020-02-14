Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

EMR traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 385,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after purchasing an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,511,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Emerson Electric by 401.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 369,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

