Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1,209.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,236 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,829.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 161,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

NYSE EMR opened at $73.14 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

