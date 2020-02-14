Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 416,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $73.51. 2,795,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,441. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

