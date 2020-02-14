Emma Reeve Sells 5,521 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $193,566.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 375,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

CNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.