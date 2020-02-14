EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Price Up 93.1% Over Last Week

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 79.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $456,320.00 and $329.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 93.1% against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.03501417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00254306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00041817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00158644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.