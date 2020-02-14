Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,913 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.30% of Energizer worth $79,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 471.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.