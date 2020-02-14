Energo Reaches Market Capitalization of $261,322.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, Coinrail and CoinEgg. During the last week, Energo has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $261,322.00 and $3,333.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.06187526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

