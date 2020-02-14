Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Reduced by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for about 10.9% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.