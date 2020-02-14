Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.58. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$6.48 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.20.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

