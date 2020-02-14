Enerplus (ERF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

