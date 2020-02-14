Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $39.82 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $39.82 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00005163 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Mercatox, Tidex and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.01285574 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015577 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000738 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, AirSwap, ABCC, OKEx, HitBTC, Tidex, Binance, GOPAX, Liqui, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.