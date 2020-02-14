Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. Enova International reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 225,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,611. The firm has a market cap of $749.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.35. Enova International has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

