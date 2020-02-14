Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

