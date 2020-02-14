Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 957.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Entergy by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.