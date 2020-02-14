Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Buys $1,306,000.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 4,437,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

