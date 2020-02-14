Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,648 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,903. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

