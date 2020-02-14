EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lifted by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after purchasing an additional 446,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $180,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $75.16. 236,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,444. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

