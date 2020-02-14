EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.47. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.30.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,122. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 95,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.75. The stock had a trading volume of 243,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $150.97 and a 52 week high of $242.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

