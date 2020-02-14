Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

