Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.74. 5,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,862. Equifax has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 933.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

