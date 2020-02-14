Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $32,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Equinix by 44.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX traded up $12.90 on Friday, reaching $648.65. The company had a trading volume of 438,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $593.77 and a 200-day moving average of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $399.57 and a one year high of $636.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.55.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.