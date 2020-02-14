Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NVIDIA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $19.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.87. 17,986,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.66. The company has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $273.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.