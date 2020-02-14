Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 14th (CCH, CNA, FDEV, HLMA, LRE, MIDW, PLUS, PRU, REL, RR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 14th:

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 670 ($8.81). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,323 ($17.40) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,186 ($15.60) to GBX 1,191 ($15.67). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

