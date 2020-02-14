Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 14th (DBD, DENN, DFIN, ECOM, EGAN, ELMTY, ELVT, FET, FGEN, FLGT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 14th:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf Inc alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.