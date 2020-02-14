Eric S. Yuan Sells 70,143 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $6,178,195.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.95. 2,293,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

