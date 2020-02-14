Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of ESPR traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

