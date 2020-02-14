Essentia Trading Up 48.7% Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Essentia has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. Essentia has a market capitalization of $502,405.00 and $42,028.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.06 or 0.06200153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00126926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

