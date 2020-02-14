Essex Savings Bank Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 5.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

