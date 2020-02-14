Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $33,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EL. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.33. 65,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,536. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.88. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

