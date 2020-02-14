Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, Escodex and CoinTiger. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $114,013.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.93 or 0.06183651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00126900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinlim, Escodex, CoinTiger, IDEX, DDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

