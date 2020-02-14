Ethereum Gold Project Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $85,596.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 65% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.06 or 0.06200153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00126926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

