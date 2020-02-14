EtherGem 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,318.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $84,055.00 and $8,318.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.03505759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00253412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00159765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.