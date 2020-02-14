Etherparty Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $436,141.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.09 or 0.03487642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00254473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00161566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.