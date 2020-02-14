EtherSportz Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, EtherSportz has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $159,684.00 and $616.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherSportz alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.47 or 0.06233662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00157161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

About EtherSportz

ESZ is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,847,662 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com.

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherSportz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherSportz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.