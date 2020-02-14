E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETFC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. 44,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.