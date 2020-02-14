EUNO (EUNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,340.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $179,317.00 and approximately $12,340.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005918 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,012,551 coins and its circulating supply is 32,047,845 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.