EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Maxim Group

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of EDRY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

